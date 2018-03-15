Home / Latest News /
New eatery sets May for downtown Little Rock debut
Flint's Just Like Mom's Home Cooking is pointing to a May opening for the new occupant of the ground-floor space in the Union Plaza Building in downtown Little Rock formerly occupied by Sufficient Grounds Cafe.
Sufficient Grounds ended a 14-year run last month in the building at Capitol Avenue and Louisiana Street when its lease wasn't renewed.
Flint is Flint Fanoy, a 48-year-old Marianna native and 30-year veteran of the city's culinary scene, including stints at Ciao Italian Restaurant, Flint's Lucky 7, Flight Deck and Regas Grill in Little Rock and GiGi's Soul Cafe & Lounge in Maumelle, among others.
The restaurant will feature traditional breakfast fare in the mornings, and hamburgers, sandwiches and daily plate lunch specials for the midday meal. A dinner menu and dinner hours will be options once a nearby boutique hotel opens.
-- Noel Oman
