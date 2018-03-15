Home / Latest News /
Style: Raiders of the Temple of National Treasure
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.
The venerable (the original premiered in 2001) Tomb Raider franchise gets re-booted this week, with Swede Alicia Vikander stepping in for the obviously old and over-the-hill Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, the computer game vixen who so obviously has a lot of Indiana Jones’ DNA in her makeup — whether anyone acknowledges it or not. So, fun times at the movie show right?
Well, our Piers Marchant has seen the film, and he admires the cross-trained-to-a-flinty-edge Vikander (who won a best supporting actress Oscar for her turn in The Danish Girl), so check out what he writes about the film in Friday’s Style section in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. And while you’re there, you can also get Philip Martin’s take on a short film by one of Arkansas’ most talented filmmakers, read Dan Lybarger’s review of the groundbreaking Love, Simon (the first romantic comedy by a major studio to focus on a gay high school student) and see what Karen Martin has to say about the latest in home video options.
So pick up Friday’s newspaper.
