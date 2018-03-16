Arkansas judge rejects attempt to end marijuana license lawsuit

1:30 P.M. UPDATE:

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas judge who blocked the state from issuing its first licenses to grow medical marijuana has rejected an effort to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state's application process for cultivation facilities.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Friday rejected the state's argument that Naturalis Health LLC, a company that unsuccessfully applied for a license, didn't have standing. Griffen also rejected the state's argument that it is immune from the lawsuit.

Griffen is holding a hearing on whether to issue a preliminary injunction further preventing the state from awarding licenses. He issued a temporary restraining order against the state on Wednesday — shortly before state regulators planned to issue five licenses.

The company is asking that all 95 license applications be submitted to an independent evaluator.

EARLIER:

The owner of a company not picked to grow medical marijuana testified in Pulaski County court Friday, accusing a state commission of mishandling its review process.

Attorneys for Naturalis Health LLC and the state appeared that morning as part of an injunction hearing before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen.

Patrick Murphy, Naturalis Health’s owner, accused the Medical Marijuana Commission of scoring its 95 applicants unfairly and of having conflicts of interest related to some commissioners and applying firms.

[DOCUMENT: Read the letters of protest + applications from the five firms selected to open growing centers]

Around noon, court went into recess for a lunch break. The hearing was set to resume around 1:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Griffen granted an applicant’s request for a temporary restraining order, effectively halting the issuance of Arkansas’ first medical marijuana growing permits.

— Brandon Riddle