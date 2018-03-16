Body found near Arkansas bridge identified as man who fled from deputy

A family member has identified a man whose body was found by a fisherman in Northwest Arkansas.

James Valles' body was found by a fisherman near Twin Bridges on Wednesday, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Valles, a 35-year-old Elkins resident, disappeared after he went into Richland Creek around early Feb. 28 as he fled a deputy who had used a stun gun on him, according to the Washington County sheriff’s office.

That day, a deputy had stopped to check on an empty car beside the east Twin Bridge on U.S. 60 near Wyman Road.

One unidentified man ran toward a tree line. Another, believed to be Valles, was found hiding under a ledge and later tried to evade authorities, according to the newspaper.

The sheriff's office said that after a stun gun was used on Valles, he fell forward and rolled down a hill before running toward the creek. A deputy lost sight of him and heard a splash a short time later, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said Valles’ body was found around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday about a half-mile to 1 mile from the bridge.