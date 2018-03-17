Arkansas women's basketball adds in-state commitment for 18 class

Little Rock Central small forward Erynn Barnum has committed to Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors and plans to sign during the spring signing period that starts April 11.

Barnum, 6-2 led the Tigers to a 19-10 record while averaging 19.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks a game. She played for the Arkansas Mavericks Elite in spring and summer basketball.

She picked the Razorbacks over offers from St. John's, New Mexico, Arkansas State, Ole Miss, Old Dominion and Missouri State. Barnum committed to the Lobos in September, but reopened her recruitment in November.

Barnum will join combo guard Rokia Doumbia of IMG Academy in Florida in the 2018 class. Two transfers, Chelsea Dungee of Oklahoma and A’Tyanna Gaulden of Florida State will be eligible to play for the Razorback for the 2018-19 season after sitting out this past season.