GOLF

Stenson shares lead

Henrik Stenson has another chance to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla. He fought through a rugged stretch with par saves and made three birdies after the turn for a 3-under 69 on Friday. That gave him a share of the lead with Bryson DeChambeau, who had a 66. Tiger Woods wasn't nearly as sharp; he didn't make a birdie until the 12th hole, shot a 72 and was seven shots back. Stenson and DeChambeau were at 11-under 133. They had a two-shot advantage over PGA Tour rookie Talor Gooch (70). Rory McIlroy again was slowed, this time by a pair of bogeys to start his back nine, and he shot 70. He was six shots behind, along with Ernie Els (70). Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 73 and David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 68, placing them both at 1 over going into the weekend.

Clanton out front

Cydney Clanton holed out from the fairway for eagle on the par-4 13th and closed with a birdie Friday to take the second-round lead in the Founders Cup. Clanton shot a 5-under 67, playing the back nine at Desert Ridge in 5-under 31 to reach 9-under 135. Clanton's wedge on the 13th flew into the cup on the first bounce. She also birdied the par-5 11th and 15th and the par-4 18th. The 28-year-old former Auburn player is winless on the LPGA Tour. Ariya Jutanugarn, Marina Alex, Karine Icher and Mariajo Uribe were a stroke back on a calmer day after wind made scoring more difficult Thursday. Jessica Korda and Mo Martin were 7 under, and Michelle Wie topped the group at 6 under. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) did not make the cut.

BASKETBALL

S. Alabama hires coach

South Alabama has hired Richie Riley its new head basketball coach. Athletic Director Joel Erdmann announced the hiring on Thursday. Riley replaces Matthew Graves, whose contract was not renewed after his fifth consecutive losing season. The 35-year-old is a former assistant at Clemson and UAB. He went 35-28 in the past two seasons at Nicholls State and led the Colonels to a co-championship with a 15-3 league record this past season. The 21-11 record marked the program's first winning season since the 2008-09 season. Nicholls currently leads the conference in scoring and ranks among the top five nationally in steals and turnovers forced.

TENNIS

Del Potro advances

Juan Martin del Potro defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Friday to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif., for the first time in five years. Del Potro next plays No. 32 Milos Raonic of Canada, who got by American Sam Querrey, the No. 18 seed, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 on Friday. The other semifinal today is between top-ranked Roger Federer and Borna Coric of Croatia. In the women's semifinals Friday night, Venus Williams was to meet Daria Kasatkina of Russia and top-ranked Simona Halep of Romania faced Naomi Osaka of Japan.

Sharapova withdraws

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova has withdrawn from the Miami Open that begins next week because of a left forearm injury. Sharapova announced the decision on Friday. She'll be replaced in the main draw by American Jennifer Brady. Sharapova lost in the first round at Indian Wells last week and in the third round of the Australian Open in January. She returned to the tour last year after a 15-month doping ban. The women's field includes eight-time Key Biscayne champion Serena Williams and No. 1-ranked Simona Halep. The men's field includes defending champion Roger Federer and six-time Key Biscayne champ Novak Djokovic.

BASEBALL

Altuve gets a raise

A person familiar with the negotiations says AL MVP Jose Altuve and the World Series champion Houston Astros have agreed to a contract that guarantees him an additional $151 million over five seasons from 2020-24. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced. Altuve has been one of the biggest bargains in baseball. The 27-year-old second baseman is earning $6 million this year under the first option exercised by Houston in a deal he agreed to in 2013 that originally guaranteed $12.5 million from 2014-17. The Astros have a 2019 option at $6.5 million. He would have been eligible for free agency after that season. The sides are still working on structuring what portion of the additional money will be categorized as a signing bonus to be paid in installments and what portion will be listed as salary. The average annual value of the new money is $30.2 million, among baseball's highest. The 5-foot-6 Altuve hit .346 last season to win his second consecutive AL batting title and third in four seasons. He had 24 home runs, 82 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Suarez, Reds do deal

Third baseman Eugenio Suarez and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed to a $66 million, seven-year contract, a deal that includes a team option for 2025 that if exercised would make the deal worth $79 million over eight years. The deal announced Friday supersedes the $3.75 million, one-year contract the 26-year-old was awarded when he lost his salary arbitration case last month. The team option is for $15 million with a $2 million buyout. Suarez hit .260 last season and set career bests with 26 home runs, 82 RBI and .828 OPS. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2020 season. Suarez has a .258 average with 64 home runs and 223 RBI in four major league seasons.

Mets' Ed Charles dies

Ed Charles, the third baseman known as "The Glider" who helped lead the Miracle Mets to the 1969 World Series title with his veteran guidance and poetry, has died. He was 84. Charles died Thursday in New York. Charles was signed by the Milwaukee Braves in 1952 and spent nearly a decade in the minor leagues before he was traded to the Kansas City Athletics after the 1961 season. He made his big league debut with the A's that April at age 29 but is most known for his time with the Mets, who acquired him on May 10, 1967, for outfielder Larry Elliot and $50,000. Charles hit just .207 with 3 home runs and 18 RBI in 169 at-bats in 1969, which turned out to be his final season, but he inspired his young teammates with his poetry and came up with the occasional big hit. Charles provided leadership to an expansion team that had established itself as lovable losers in its initial seasons. Mets broadcaster Bob Murphy was fond of saying: "Never hang a slider to the Glider." Released by the Mets after the World Series, Charles never played again. He finished with a .263 career batting average, 86 home runs and 421 RBI.

FOOTBALL

Cardinals sign Bradford

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed their dire need at quarterback, signing Sam Bradford on Friday though they may not be done at the position. Bradford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft, is known for his strong and accurate arm but he has struggled with injuries. After being named NFL offensive rookie of the year in 2010, Bradford tore his left ACL in the 2013 and 2014 seasons. He was traded to Philadelphia in 2015. Bradford signed with Minnesota in 2016 and missed most of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus. He has appeared in 80 games -- all as a starter -- for the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia and Minnesota. Before agreeing with Bradford, the Cardinals had no QBs on their roster after the retirement of Carson Palmer and the departure of free agents Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert.

In other NFL news Friday, New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead said he has signed a new five-year, $20 million contract with New Orleans. Morstead told The Associated Press that his new contract begins in 2018, replacing the final year of his previous contract that was due to expire after next season. He said the deal guarantees $9 million over the first two seasons and includes the possibility for additional bonuses. Morstead, 32, has averaged 47 yards per punt during his career, which ranks third all-time in the NFL. ... The Carolina Panthers reached an agreement to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland earlier this week, but that won't happen now since he failed his physical because of a non-football related injury, the team announced Friday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Breeland had suffered a cut on his foot that got badly infected, and that he likely would not be able to pass a physical for "a few months." Breeland was slated to replace starting corner Daryl Worley, who was traded to Philadelphia in exchange for receiver Torrey Smith. ... Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third consecutive season that he's facing punishment from the league. Burfict was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season in response to his hit on Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown during the playoffs and his history of egregious conduct. He got another three-game suspension to start last season after his egregious hit on Kansas City running back Anthony Sherman during a preseason game. ... The New York Jets have signed cornerback Trumaine Johnson to a five-year, $72.5 million contract. Johnson, arguably the top free agent at his position, spent his first six seasons with the Rams and had 18 interceptions while establishing himself as one of the best cover cornerbacks in the NFL. The deal included $34 million guaranteed at signing. ... The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to bolster what was already one of the NFL's top defenses. Richardson, the 13th overall pick out of Missouri in 2013 by the Jets, had one sack and 27 tackles last season for Seattle. He spent his first four seasons with New York, which traded him last summer to the Seahawks for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a draft pick. Richardson, 27, has 286 tackles and 19 sacks in his career.

Sports on 03/17/2018