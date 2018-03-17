Police: 1 killed, another injured in overnight Little Rock shooting

Little Rock Police are investigating after officers found a man fatally shot early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were called around 12:50 a.m. to Boyle Park at 3101 Boyle Park Road in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

At the scene, officers reportedly found a man lying inside a 2006 black Saturn Vue. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man, Charles Harris, 47, of North Little Rock was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators later found a second person who was inside the Saturn at the time of the shooting, the release said. That victim, Rodney Gilstrap, 64, of Little Rock reportedly suffered a minor gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and released.

The two were driving through the park when strangers started shooting at their Saturn from an unknown vehicle, Gilstrap told police.

Gilstrap fled from the vehicle once it came to a stop, the release said. Gilstrap told police that he could see Harris slumped over behind the steering wheel. He continued on through the park, but was unable to give a description of the vehicle or shooter, police said.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. The investigation is ongoing.