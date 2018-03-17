Ranchers file suit over cattle deaths

VENTURA, Calif. — Ranchers who lost cattle and property during California’s largest-ever wildfire have sued a utility, saying it failed to maintain aging equipment and manage vegetation in areas where the blaze was sparked.

The lawsuits filed Thursday in Ventura County claim Southern California Edison didn’t mitigate the significant risk of wildfires stemming from its outdated equipment.

The plaintiffs include Aubrey and Kim Sloan, who lost more than 50 cattle and thousands of acres when flames ripped through their ranch northwest of Los Angeles.

The Thomas fire covered more than 440 square miles and destroyed more than 1,000 buildings.

A separate suit filed last month by nearly 300 residents, farmers and business owners also accuses Southern California Edison of negligence that led to the fire and subsequent mudslides.

The findings of an investigation into the December fire have not been released.