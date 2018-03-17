Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Darrien Edelen, 20, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. Edelen was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Bradley Michael Stanphill, 19, of 2752 Amhurst Loop in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Stanphill was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Anna Buescher, 34, of 1806 E. Furman St. was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Buescher was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Rogers

• Tarah Lynne Badgett, 29, of 25 Ayre Drive in Bella Vista was arrested Thursday in connection with theft of property. Badgett was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Gabriel Dean Gass, 18, of 2054 Pumpkin Ridge Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with breaking or entering and criminal mischief. Gass was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Austin Jay Buck, 22, of 10284 E. 570 Road in Kansas, Okla., was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering, terroristic threatening, aggravated assault and aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility. Buck was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• George Wayne Dobbs Jr., 48, of 22948 Arkansas 303 in Hindsville was arrested Thursday in connection with residential burglary. Dobbs was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fire

Washington County

• A structure fire was reported at 6:32 a.m. Friday at 20791 S. U.S. 71 in Winslow.

Police

Fayetteville

• An assault or battery was reported at 2:07 a.m. Friday on West Lafayette Street.

• An assault or battery was reported at 9:27 p.m. Thursday at Washington Regional Medical Center, 3215 N. Northhills Blvd.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 8:57 p.m. Thursday near Taco Bueno, 1634 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• Indecent exposure was reported at 5:21 p.m. Thursday near Finger Park Trail at 1525 E. Farmers Drive.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 2:29 p.m. Thursday at 6 W. Dickson St.

• An assault or battery was reported at 2:22 p.m. Thursday near the Lewis Soccer Complex at 1515 N. Lewis Ave.

Springdale

• Indecent exposure was reported at 1:46 p.m. Thursday at 2400 Deer Valley St.

NW News on 03/17/2018