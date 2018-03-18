Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 6-10 (60 percent)

MEET 115-345 (33.3 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Tenfold in the eighth

BEST BET Mr Ark in the first

LONG SHOT Flying Mr K. in the third

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $20,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, claiming $6,250

***MR ARK has raced competitively in stronger sprint races at the meeting, and the class dropper has proven route ability and appears poised to give winning trainer Danny Pish his first Oaklawn victory. BOGEY ships from Retama Park riding a two-race winning streak, and he has route speed and competitive Beyer figures. OLIVER'S BULL appears to be the controlling speed under veteran rider Terry Thompson, and he should benefit from a slight drop in claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Mr Ark;Morales;Pish;7-2

8 Bogey;Quinonez;Witt;5-2

7 Oliver's Bull;Thompson;Ashauer;9-2

4 Tour de Rock;Stevens;Hornsby;8-1

6 J P of Galilee;Loveberry;Hornsby;5-1

5 Naughty Moon;Eramia;Cates;12-1

3 Mary Lou;Vazquez;Altamirano;6-1

1 Dontsaymyname;Bedford;Ives;10-1

2 Purse $22,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**UNCLE PANCHO was one-paced in a fifth-place finish over a muddy track, but his previous race was a competitive effort against better, and his best race may prove good enough. ITWILLBEALRIGHT appears to be more effective on turf than dirt, but the Florida shipper has finished in-the-money in three consecutive races, including a main track sprint. SEE THE RANGER showed little after a troubled start when splashing his way to an eighth-place finish, but he has raced well on a fast track and is having blinkers removed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Uncle Pancho;Contreras;Milligan;5-1

13 Itwillbealright;Santana;Van Meter;12-1

9 See the Ranger;St Julien;Von Hemel;6-1

10 Speedy Dansmere;Pompell;Smith;6-1

2 Dreamrider;De La Cruz;Compton;3-1

8 Johnny's Gone Wild;Vazquez;Shorter;10-1

11 Crossbow Cimarron;Gazader;Petalino;12-1

12 Tsunami Cat;Birzer;Van Berg;10-1

1 Samurai Mike;Loveberry;Litfin;12-1

6 Black Bomber;Felix;Mason;12-1

4 Alpha Boy;Cohen;Swearingen;12-1

5 A.P.'s Prince;Thompson;Dixon;12-1

3 Irish City Lad;McMahon;Durham;30-1

1a Hung Over On Gin;Loveberry;Litfin;12-1

3 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

**FLYING MR K. has finished with energy in a pair of wet-track races at the meeting. He is dropping in class and is a 10-time winner on a fast track. HEY BRO won consecutive races last fall while competing at a higher class level, and he should rebound for top connections after a poor wet-track performance around the bullring at Delta. ONLY LIQUOR finished second at a slightly higher claiming price just two races back, and he did easily defeat $6,250 claimers here on opening weekend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

11 Flying Mr K.;Court;Cox;15-1

10 Hey Bro;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

2 Only Liquor;Felix;Mason;9-2

7 Nobadeer;Prescott;Puhl;12-1

1 Dr. Clark;Thompson;Donaldson;6-1

3 Greeleys Charm;Vazquez;Villafranco;4-1

6 Serious Talk;Cabrera;Martin;10-1

5 Dion;Eramia;Martin;12-1

4 Mucho Macho Dan;Santana;Cox;12-1

9 Warcraft;Canchari;Matthews;12-1

8 Can't Remember;Wethey;Puhl;15-1

4 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

**CALL A COP finished second in an encouraging debut last season at Churchill, and he is taking a big drop into the maiden-claiming ranks after an even-effort over wet footing. CALUSA lost all chance at the break in an eighth-place debut, but he trained well up to the race and deserves another chance at this lower classification. BEAT THE HEAT finished second when dropped to this level Feb. 22, and he possesses early speed and is a logical contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Call a Cop;Quinonez;Von Hemel;3-1

1a Calusa County;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

5 Beat the Heat;Prescott;Silva;4-1

6 Cumber;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

7 Gi Gi's Wildcat;McMahon;Stuart;8-1

10 Hidden Bamboo;St Julien;McBride;5-1

1 News Box;Birzer;Van Berg;8-1

3 Bustamove;Cabrera;Moquett;8-1

8 Omega;De La Cruz;Anderson;15-1

2 Jersey Red;Pompell;Smith;15-1

4 Tiz Todd's Way;Loveberry;Milligan;15-1

5 Purse $20,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

***SAMMY WONDER STONE won three of seven races last season, including wins at Belmont and Santa Anita, and the speedy gelding is dropping to the lowest price of his career for connections trying to win a training title. COMO SE LLAMA lost a late lead in a strong runner-up finish. He is taking a slight class drop and he has been consistent in his Oaklawn races. DAFTAR ran down a field of $8,000 claimers in his local debut, and he was claimed by a high percentage stable who spots them to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Sammy Wonder Stone;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

10 Como Se Llama;Canchari;Broberg;8-1

14 Daftar;Loveberry;Diodoro;6-1

6 Googleado;Court;Morse;6-1

7 Summer King;Cabrera;Martin;20-1

1 Lunar Light;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

2 Patriotic American;Thompson;Pish;12-1

8 Chocolate Wildcat;Prescott;Caldwell;20-1

9 Cowboy U Know;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

5 Johnny Whip;Wethey;Hall;20-1

4 After Hours;Laviolette;Frazee;20-1

3 Bud Ro;McMahon;Holthus;12-1

13 Rippin Ranger;Felix;Mason;12-1

11 Deep in a Dream;Eramia;Young;20-1

6 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

**FEISTY KATI was narrowly beaten while six-lengths clear of third in an encouraging career debut at Houston, and she picks up the leading rider. LADY WARRIOR has recorded in-the-money sprint finishes at Oaklawn, Keeneland and Churchill Downs, and she is taking a drop on the heels of a third-place route finish. MORNING BELLE is taking a significant drop in price following a fifth-place finish, and she does have early speed and winning connections.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Feisty Kati;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

12 Lady Warrior;Cohen;Catalano;7-2

9 Morning Belle;Cabrera;Hobby;9-2

3 Riva Belle;Eramia;Morse;8-1

10 Posse Gone Wild;Court;Compton;5-1

13 I Never Give Up;Birzer;O'Neill;5-1

2 Valiant Lady;Felix;Mason;5-1

6 Shabang Baby;De La Cruz;Martin;6-1

1 Sing Prada Sing;McMahon;Durham;12-1

8 Remarkable Charm;Vazquez;Caster;12-1

5 Branda's an I Full;Prescott;Silva;15-1

4 Golden Cat Tale;Contreras;Milligan;30-1

7 Lost;Morales;Lauer;20-1

11 Her High Ride;Thompson;Dixon;30-1

7 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

***QUEEN KATE has won five of her last seven races, including a six-length romp Feb. 25, and she was claimed by sharp connections and deserves favoritism. PAPERCOVERSROCK was beaten less than a length at odds-on just 10 days back, and she is cutting back to a sprint for new and winning trainer Federico Villafranco. COUNCIL RULES was unbeaten in two starts last season at Oaklawn, and she ships from Arizona in good form.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Queen Kate;Cohen;Diodoro;2-1

3 Papercoversrock;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

6 Council Rules;St Julien;Diodoro;4-1

7 Blushing Bella;Loveberry;Hornsby;15-1

8 Dissension;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

9 Like a Haint;Eramia;Broberg;8-1

5 Titfortat;Wethey;Hall;12-1

4 Miss Discreet;Pompell;Dimmett;20-1

1 Includere;Cabrera;Garcia;15-1

10 Blueberry Shine;Sanjur;Contreras;15-1

8 Purse $82,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

****TENFOLD set a fast and contested pace before drawing off in an impressive two-turn debut victory, and he is bred to be a nice colt and figures to improve for the leading trainer. NAVISTAR was very good in two races as a juvenile for trainer Todd Pletcher, and he is adding blinkers after bearing out badly on the second turn in his 2018 debut. PLAINSMAN finished second at this condition in his first try around two turns, and he may not have cared for the wet and heavy footing in his last race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Tenfold;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

6 Navistar;Velazquez;Pletcher;5-2

2 Plainsman;McMahon;Van Meter;6-1

1 Colour Guard;Prescott;Kobiskie;8-1

9 Bode's Maker;Loveberry;Milligan;10-1

8 Turner Time;Stevens;Cox;12-1

5 Pryor;Bravo;Moquett;6-1

3 Articulator;Thompson;Gowan;12-1

4 Catdaddy;Birzer;Petalino;30-1

9 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $40,000

***INTO WYNNING was beaten just one length in a useful front-running career debut effort, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is taking a slight drop in class and figures tough to beat with typical second-out improvement. GREELEY CAN WIN has earned competitive Beyer figures in a pair of troubled trips, and he is a logical threat with a clean trip. DRY MARTINI broke slowly on a sloppy track in a deceptive fourth-place finish, and he was a competitive third on a fast track in his previous race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Into Wynning;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

13 Greeley Can Win;Morales;Thomas;3-1

5 Dry Martini;Eramia;Hobby;5-1

12 Dedicated;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

6 Mr Haney;Contreras;Hartman;6-1

4 Deflater;Wethey;Cline;12-1

3 Drinkwiththeirish;Sanjur;Contreras;12-1

11 Hip Four O Four;Thompson;Gowan;15-1

8 Lielielie;Court;Fires;10-1

1 Sharp Money;Felix;Mason;12-1

7 Reef's Destiny;Pompell;Rouck;12-1

9 Newport Beach;Vazquez;Caster;20-1

2 Temple Zip;Roman;Delong;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Mr Ark stands a good chance to win the first half of the daily double, without being a solid favorite. The second race is more competitive and spreading out three of four deep is recommended. Sammy Wonder Stone is an excellent horse to key in a fifth-race trifecta. He is a possible post-time favorite so I favor spreading out in the two-hole and using logical contenders only in the show spot.

Sports on 03/18/2018