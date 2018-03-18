Solunar tables

The schedule of solunar periods has been taken from Mrs. Richard Alden Knight's Solunar Tables. Plan days so you will be fishing in good territory or hunting in good cover during these times if you wish to find the best sport each day has to offer. Major periods begin at the times shown and last for an hour and a half or two hours. Minor periods are of somewhat shorter duration.

;A.M.;P.M.

;Minor;Major;Minor;Major

Today;6:20;12:05;6:40;12:30

Monday;7:10;1:00;7:35;1:25

Tuesday;8:00;1:50;8:30;2:15

Wed.;8:55;2:45;9:25;3:10

Thursday;9:50;3:40;10:20;4:05

Friday;10:45;4:35;11:25;5:10

Saturday;11:55;5:45;0;6:15

March 25;12:30;6:40;12:50;7:05

March 26;1:20;7:30;1:40;8:00

March 27;2:15;8:25;2:35;8:55

March 28;3:10;9:15;3:25;9:45

March 29;4:00;10:05;4:15;10:30

March 30;4:45;10:50;5:00;11:15

March 31;5:30;11:40;5:50;0

April 1;6:15;12:00;6:40;12:30

April 2;7:10;1:00;7:35;1:20

April 3;8:00;1:50;8:30;2:15

April 4;8:50;2:40;9:20;3:05

April 5;9:45;3:35;10:10;3:55

April 6;10:35;4:25;11:05;4:50

April 7;11:25;5:15;11:55;5:40

April 8;0;6:10;12:20;6:30

April 9;12:45;6:50;1:00;7:15

April 10;1:30;7:35;1:45;8:00

April 11;2:15;8:20;2:30;8:40

April 12;2:55;9:00;3:10;9:25

April 13;3:40;9:45;3:55;10:05

April 14;4:20;10:25;4:35;10:50

April 15;5:05;11:10;5:20;11:35

April 16;5:50;11:10;5:20;11:35

April 17;6:35;12:20;7:00;12:50

April 18;7:30;1:25;8:05;1:50

April 19;8:30;2:20;9:10;2:55

April 20;9:40;3:30;10:15;4:00

April 21;10:35;4:25;11:10;4:55

April 22;11:45;5:35;0;6:05

Sports on 03/18/2018