WRESTLING

UALR announces sport's addition

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock unveiled a plan Saturday to add wrestling to its intercollegiate athletics program, pending approval from the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees.

Chancellor Andrew Rogerson said UALR plans to add wrestling as its 15th sport, becoming the only NCAA Division I wrestling program in the state.

With board approval, the Trojans will begin competition in the fall of 2019.

"This is exciting news for the university as we continue to elevate and grow our athletics program and find opportunities for enrollment growth," said Rogerson. "Our student-athletes as a group have the highest Division I graduation success rate in the state, so we're confident this program will bring in additional students with high GPAs and success in the classroom."

The news was announced at the 2018 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland on Saturday.

"This serves as an exciting milestone for our department, adding a program that will complement and enhance the profile of our existing 14 sports," said UALR Athletic Director Chasse Conque.

FISHING

Oklahoma angler leads Bassmaster Classic

Jason Christie of Oklahoma caught 16 pounds, 6 ounces in Saturday's second round of the Bassmaster Classic on Lake Hartwell in Greenville, S.C., to take the lead.

Christie's five-fish haul brought him to 37-4. First-round leader Edwin Evans caught a 13-0 limit and dropped to second with 32.9.

Mike McClelland of Bella Vista weighed in five fish worth 15-4 to move to 13th place with a 28-3 total. Mount Ida's Mark Davis added 10-15 to his total and is in 25th place at 24-9.

The tournament will conclude today with the final weigh-in set for 2:15 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville.

The first-place prize is $300,000.

BASEBALL

Rigsby pitches UAFS to shutout

Senior right-hander Javon Rigsby tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout to lead the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith to a 7-0 victory against the Oklahoma Christian Eagles on Saturday in the final game of a four-game, nonconference series at Dobson Field in Oklahoma City.

The victory gave the Lions a split in Saturday's doubleheader as UAFS lost the opener 5-3.

It was the final four-game, nonconference series against a Heartland Conference opponent for the Lions (14-6).

Wescott powers Arkansas Tech

Cody Wescott notched four hits and five RBI, including a three-run home run, to help Arkansas Tech beat Southern Nazarene in the opening game 10-4 and 8-5 in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday in Russellville.

Jared Droll notched his first victory of the season as he pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief, surrendering just two hits while striking out five for the Wonder Boys (14-10, 9-6 GAC).

Henderson State wins two

Henderson State rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Southeastern Oklahoma 4-3 in game one of a doubleheader and finished the day with a 9-4 victory Saturday at Clyde Berry Field in Arkadelphia.

The Reddies (16-9 overall, 11-4 GAC) swept the three-game series from the Savage Storm, recording the third series sweep of a GAC opponent this year.

SOFTBALL

UCA edges Incarnate Word

Libby Morris went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Kailla Searcy went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI to lead Central Arkansas to a 4-3 victory against Incarnate Word on Saturday at San Antonio, Texas.

Morgan Fetls was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run for the Bears (13-12).

SWIMMING AND DIVING

UA team wraps up at championships

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville swimming and diving team concluded its performance Saturday at the 2018 Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Senior diver Nicole Gillis started the day with a 19th-place finish on the platform, scoring a 243.35.

Later in the afternoon, freshman Peyton Palsha swam a 16:14.71 in the 1650-meter freestyle to finish second in her heat and 20th overall.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 03/18/2018