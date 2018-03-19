4 armed robberies reported in Little Rock; attacks included cutting, home invasion, police say

Little Rock saw at least four armed robberies between Friday and Sunday, including a holdup where a man was cut and a home invasion that occurred while three children were inside, police said.

Authorities don't believe any of the cases are related.

The first robbery took place about 2 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of West 17th Street, according to a report. The 36-year-old victim told officers the robber had a silver revolver and demanded his iPhone and backpack, then ran away.

Two more robberies happened about 11 p.m. Saturday, reports show.

Officers were called to a home in the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle, where a 20-year-old resident said two males with bandanas covering their faces knocked on the door, then pointed handguns at her and rushed into the apartment.

Once inside, the pair kept asking, “where is he at” and “where is the money,” the woman said. Three boys, ages 5, 3 and 1, were inside at the time, the report states.

One robber took a tablet from one of the children and the Playstation 3 from the living room, according to police.

The other reportedly went into a bedroom and found a 55-year-old resident of the home trying to call 911. The robber took the phone and $80 in cash from under the bed, and the pair left, the report states.

Officers also responded to the 4400 block of West Markham Street about 11 p.m. Saturday, where a 33-year-old victim said he was walking to a liquor store when two assailants approached him.

The victim said one robber pointed a black handgun at him and said “what you got?” The other pointed a silver revolver.

The victim said he gave the assailants his wallet, and they ran west on Markham Street.

Then about 6:15 a.m. Sunday, police were called to CHI St. Vincent Hospital, where a 24-year-old was being treated for a laceration to his arm.

He said it happened as he was smoking outside his home at Whispering Hills Mobile Home Park, 11500 Chicot Road, and two assailants jumped him.

The victim said he tried to fight the attackers. One cut his right forearm, he told police, and one took his wallet, which contained his IDs and about $150 in cash.

The man’s wound appeared to be from a broken bottle, according to the report.

No suspects were named in the four robberies, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.