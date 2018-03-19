Christian band MercyMe to play North Little Rock's Verizon Arena

Christian band MercyMe is set to perform at North Little Rock's Verizon Arena this fall as part of the band's 42-city The Imagine Nation Tour.

The show will feature fellow Christian band Tenth Avenue North.

Tickets for the Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The ticket prices range from $28 to $68 before service fees and can be purchased at the Verizon Arena box office or online.

MercyMe, which debuted in 2001, has sold more than 9 million records. The group's single I Can Only Imagine surpassed 2 million digital downloads, making it the first Christian song to go double-platinum.

The mega-hit has now been turned into a feature film that opened in theaters on Friday. I Can Only Imagine is based on the life of frontman Bart Millard, who wrote the song after his father died of cancer. The cast of the film includes Dennis Quaid, Trace Adkins, J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Priscilla Shirer and Cloris Leachman.