COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

March 19

Art Demonstration

FAIRFIELD BAY — A free art demonstration hosted by the North Central Arkansas Artist League will take place at 10 a.m. at Bayside, an art studio on the corner of Arkansas 330 and Greenwood Road, near Marina Road. Guest artist Kitty Harvill will demonstrate the use of watercolor pencils and pastels. The public is invited. Light refreshments and coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call league vice president Ellen Kelly at (501) 884-6476.

March 19-24

Barnyard Bonanza

PERRYVILLE — Heifer Ranch’s Barnyard Bonanza will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, spring break, at the ranch, 55 Heifer Road. Activities include photos with animals, tractor-wagon rides, international-home tours, Grass Roots Cooperative burgers, daily garden training and more. A $5 suggested entry fee enters a family in a drawing for a night on the ranch. For more information, call (501) 889-5124.

March 20

Forté Handbell Quartet Concert

CONWAY — The Forté Handbell Quartet of Colorado Springs, Colorado, will present a concert at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1610 Prince St., as part of the group’s spring tour. The concert is open to the public. There is no admission charge, but an offering will be taken. Forté is a Christian group, but they perform a wide variety of styles, including Celtic, techno, pop-country, classical, contemporary Christian and new age. For more information about the church’s recital series, call the church at (501) 329-3801 or visit www.conwayfumc.org.

Book Signing and Slide Show

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present local author Tim Donar for a book signing and slide show at 7 p.m. at the library. Donar is the author of Arkansas State Parks, a book of aerial photography of all 52 Arkansas state parks. Tim will talk about drone technology and show examples, along with information, on how the book was created, the challenges with the project and photographs of the state parks. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

March 22

Hungrytown Concert

CONWAY — Faulkner County favorites Hungrytown — Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson — will perform at 7 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. This folk duo released their first CD, Hungrytown, in 2008, Any Forgotten Thing in 2011 and Further West in 2015. To listen to a sample of their music, visit hungrytown.net. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

QuickBooks Online Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two hands-on workshops at Arkansas Tech: 9 a.m. to noon, QuickBooks Online for Beginners, for business owners and their employees with little or no experience using the cloud-based version of QuickBooks; and 1-4 p.m., QuickBooks Online Day-to-Day Basics, which includes using invoices, payments, bills, bank feeds, reports and more. Computers with internet are provided for use during each session. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by Wednesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

March 23

Drumming Experience

CONWAY — For spring break, the Faulkner County Library will present True Alisandre and Zack Lunk of R.I.P.E (Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Ensemble) for an afternoon of spontaneous drumming and musical experience at 2 p.m. All ages are welcome, no musical experience is needed, and all the instruments will be provided. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or R.I.P.E. at (501) 932-4091, email nancy@fcl.org, or visit www.facebook.com/truemark.

Ongoing

Friday Night Kruzn

CONWAY — Friday Night Kruzn, a free event, will take place from 6-8 p.m. the third Friday of each month, April 20 through Oct. 19, at The Village at Hendrix. Cars will be on display, and a donation will be made to the Arkansas Food Bank. The event is sponsored by Pro Auto, The Purple Cow and ZaZa Fine Salad & Wood-Oven Pizza Co. For more information, contact Don Searls at (501) 269-1817.

Cheers! Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Cheers! is the North Central Arkansas Artist League’s free original art exhibit at Ozark Health Medical Center on U.S. 65 on the south side of Clinton. On display until April 23, the collection includes 50 paintings by 11 local artists. Artwork is exhibited in the hallways, both upstairs near the cafeteria and downstairs in the outpatient wing. All paintings are for sale at prices ranging from $15 to $325. A portion of each sale will benefit projects by the Hospital Auxiliary. For more information, call Joyce Hartmann, hospital exhibit coordinator, at (501) 745-6615.

Lakes, Skies and Rivers Art Exhibit

CLINTON — Choctaw artist Joyce Hartmann has a new exhibit of 17 paintings titled Lakes, Skies and Rivers at First Security Bank, 112 Volunteers Parkway. The exhibit, which features some of the local natural beauty of Arkansas water and landscapes, is open to the public during regular business hours through Monday. Hartmann’s art can be seen at www.joycehartmann.com and on Facebook.

Painting With Jim

FAIRFIELD BAY — Painting With Jim will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Community Education Center, 130 Village Lane, Suite 5E. The cost is $40 per session, and all materials will be provided. Students will learn the value of color and composition with a new subject each week, starting and completing an acrylic painting in the two-hour class. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Jewelry-Making Classes

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library has jewelry-making classes for beginners from 6-7 p.m. each Thursday. There is no charge for the classes, but students provide their own supplies or purchase kits in class. Free minor jewelry repair will be offered by the class instructor. Bring broken or outdated costume jewelry to be repaired or updated while you wait, or bring broken jewelry or loose beads to trade for a piece of new jewelry. For more information, email cardsandjewelry@gmail.com or call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, takes place every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., and full games begin at 6:30. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Mize’s class focuses on feeling good in one’s body and letting go of life’s stress while listening to music. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, especially beginners, are welcome in the class. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola & John Hawks Senior Wellness & Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Adult Cooking and Nutrition Class

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the Urban Farming Project will offer an Adult Cooking and Nutrition class at 5:30 p.m. March 27 at the library. Participants will learn how to use produce from the garden, plus nutritious grains, to create easy, delicious, nutritious meals. Preregistration is requested by emailing sean@fcl.org. All library events are free and open to the public.

Starting a Business in Arkansas

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Starting a Business in Arkansas from 5:30-8:30 p.m. March 27 at Arkansas Tech University. This basic seminar discusses essential startup steps, legal business structures, regulations, licensing, and key issues and common pitfalls that affect a business’ success. The cost to attend is $30, and veterans may attend free. Registration is required by March 26 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Introduction to SBIR/STTR

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Introduction to SBIR/STTR from 10 a.m. to noon March 29 at Arkansas Tech University. Rebecca Todd, the center’s innovation consultant, will guide the free workshop and introduce high-tech entrepreneurs and university researchers to the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer program. The program offers federal funding support for innovative research and development projects that meet specific agency needs. Individualized consulting sessions will be available. Registration is required by March 28 by calling(479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Financing a Home Loan

CONWAY — Financing a Home Loan will meet from 6-8 p.m. March 29 in the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants will learn how to improve and lower their credit scores. The instructor will take them step by step through the application and loan process. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Arkansas Coding Academy Open House

CONWAY — An Arkansas Coding Academy Open House will take place from 5-7 p.m. March 29 at UCA Downtown, 1105 W. Oak St. All are invited to attend, meet the staff and learn about the opportunities that coding offers. For more information, call Anita at (501) 450-1715.

The Buddy Holly Story

CONWAY — The Buddy Holly Story will come to the Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. March 29. The show, a fundraiser for the Main Stage Education Series, includes more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy” and “Rave On.” Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for students and children. Call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Amanda Horton at (501) 450-3682 or ahorton@uca.edu.

Teaching Civility in Schools and the Community

CONWAY — Teaching Civility in Schools and the Community will be offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 31 in the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. The workshop provides participants with strategies, methods and approaches that can be incorporated into a school’s current curriculum and can be used effectively for community organizations. For more information, call Autumn at (501) 450-3118.

Meet the Author

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library will present local author Danial Suits for a reading and book signing at 2 p.m. March 31. Danial is the author of Diner by the Lake; The Assignment, a young-adult novel set in Arkansas; and the children’s book The Life of a Book. To find out more about Daniel Suits, visit Amazon.com. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Craft Program and Summer Reading Program

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will welcome spring with a special craft program at 10 a.m. April 7. The library is also planning its Summer Reading Program. The kick-off event will be at 11 a.m. June 2. More details will be available as the program gets closer. For more information on these family events, call the library at (501) 354-5204.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart Catholic School Bazaar will take place June 1 and 2 at the school, 106 N. St. Joseph St. The traditional spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. June 2 in the school gym, with carry-out dinners available. Various activities will be available for all ages on both nights, including a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, and a silent auction. This year’s grand prize for the raffle is a 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sport, with the drawing set for the evening of June 2. For more information, call the school at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.