COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

March 19

The American Dream Deferred

BENTON — The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies will present a presentation titled The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in World War II at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 19 and 20

Beach Treasure Escape Room

BENTON — Children ages 8 and older are invited to participate in the Beach Treasure Escape Room at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 20

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Painting enthusiasts of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor painting class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Saline Crossing Meeting

BENTON — The Saline Crossing Regional Park & Recreation Area Inc. will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Gene Moss Building at Tyndall Park. For more information, call (501) 778-8661.

March 21

Life After High School

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to the program Life After High School at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 22

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call

(501) 778-4766.

Community Blood Drive

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkansas Blood Institute will have a blood drive from

2-5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 107 N. Ninth St. Refreshments and T-shirts will be provided to all donors. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit arkbi.org.

March 23

Live Animals at the Library

BENTON/BRYANT — The Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth will present live animals at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. The event is for children ages 5 and older. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 24

Irish Dance Performance

BENTON — The O’Donovan School of Irish Dance will perform at 2 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Garden of the Pine Wind Grand Reopening

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present the grand reopening of the Garden of the Pine Wind at 9 a.m. Admission to the gardens is $15 for adults, $5 for children ages 4-12 and free for ages 3 and under. For more information or to make a reservation on the walking tour, call (800) 366-4664.

Ongoing

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Sources of Evangelical Spirituality Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Department of Visual Arts is hosting guest artist Matt Smith, assistant professor of art at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in an exhibit titled Sources of Evangelical Spirituality through March 28 in the second-floor Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery of Ouachita’s Moses-Provine Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact Donnie Copeland at copelandd@obu.edu or (870) 245-5559.

Photography Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Punto De Vista, a Henderson State University Advanced Photography Student Exhibition, will be on display through March 30 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Merry Mixers Dance Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Merry Mixers Dance Club dances to live music the third Saturday of each month at the Coronado Community Center. There is something for everyone, including ballroom, swing, Latin, rock and country music. Dancers are asked to bring their own snacks, and there is a cash bar. At each dance, a lesson is held at 7 p.m., with dancing from 7:30-10 p.m. Dances are $10 per person. Club members receive a discount. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave O’Brien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.