Police: Ex-worker at North Little Rock fast-food restaurant enters business, takes $950 from safe

A former fast-food worker admitted using a key still in his possession to enter the North Little Rock eatery and take around $950, police said.

Alex Lee, 22, of North Little Rock was arrested around 10:40 a.m. Thursday on a charge of commercial burglary, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

Lee told officers that he entered the Rally’s at 4550 E. McCain Blvd. on Feb. 1 and took $951 from the restaurant’s safe using a manager key and code, an officer noted.

According to the report, Lee did not have permission to enter the Rally’s and take money from his former workplace.

Lee's name did not appear in online records for the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning. He has a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.