STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: UALR tops Troy, ASU falls to Coastal Carolina
SUN BELT
UALR 3, TROY 1
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (11-9, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) used a three-run fifth inning to earn a series victory over Troy (13-7, 1-2) on Sunday in Troy, Ala.
Troy led 1-0 entering the fifth inning, but UALR scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead.
Matt Merino’s RBI bunt scored Ryan Benavides to tie the game at 1-1. Then, Kale Emshoff hit a two-run, two-out double that scored Merino and Riley Pittman for a two-run lead.
Ethan Dailey started for the Trojans, allowing 3 hits in 2 1/3 innings. Donavin Buck (3-0) gave up 1 run on 4 hits in 3 1/3 innings with 3 strikeouts to earn the victory. Justin Garcia picked up his fourth save, working 3 1/3 innings while allowing 1 hit and striking out 3.
COASTAL CAROLINA 8, ARKANSAS STATE 3
Coastal Carolina (15-7, 3-0) completed a three-game sweep of Arkansas State University (8-8, 0-3) in Jonesboro.
Zack Hopeck (1-2) allowed 1 run on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts and 1 walk in 6 innings for the Chanticleers.
Grant Hawkins went 2 for 5 with a triple and 2 RBI to lead the Red Wolves. Tobias Johnson also went 2 for 5.
Parker Chavers led Coastal Carolina, going 3 for 3 with 2 RBI.
