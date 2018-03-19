UPDATE: I-40 in North Little Rock reopens after lanes shut by crash

9:40 a.m. UPDATE

All lanes of Interstate 40 have reopened after being blocked for nearly an hour by a traffic crash.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly before 9:40 a.m. that the wreck near U.S. 67/167 had been cleared.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map continued to show a significant backup in the area.

8:55 a.m. UPDATE

Eastbound Interstate 40 in North Little Rock has been closed by a traffic crash, officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation said shortly before 8:50 a.m. that all eastbound lanes were shut at mile marker 155, which is where I-40 meets U.S. 67/167.

The agency said at least one person was hurt in the crash. It wasn't clear how many vehicles were involved or how long the highway was expected to be closed.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed backed-up traffic stretching from the accident scene to Interstate 30. The westbound lanes were not affected.

Check back for updates on this developing story.