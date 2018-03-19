West wins Farmington Invitational

FARMINGTON -- Bentonville West used a six-run third inning as a springboard to a 16-2 over Farmington in the championship game of the Farmington Invitational on Saturday night.

The Wolverines' 16 runs matched their 16 hits, and West was also aided by five Farmington errors.

"We swung it pretty well tonight," West coach Anthony Cantrell said. "It (a 70 minute time limit on each game) worked out for us. We scored a bunch of runs. We woke up at the right time. I'm proud of our kids."

Farmington coach Randy Osnes tipped his cap to the Wolverines for their success at the plate, but his team's sloppy defense was a different matter.

"Sixteen hits is what we gave up," Osnes said. "What I'm not proud of is our five errors and 16 hits we gave up and us only getting four hits when we had done so well previously."

In Farmington's 11-6 loss to West on March 8, the Lady Cardinals produced 10 hits and drove in 5 runs.

"That tells me they adjusted to our hitting and we weren't up for the challenge," Osnes said. "I guarantee you it won't stay that way."

West took a 1-0 lead into the second inning, then took command with six runs in the top of the third inning after the first two batters got out. Four consecutive singles by Sydney Sneed, Brittany Crowson, Alyssa Cordell and Jazmine Dodd resulted in a pair of runs. Hallie Wacaser's double into center field plated two more. Honesty Holt reached on an error with another run scoring. Ryen Rassi's single RBI capped the six-run scoring outburst putting West in front, 10-0.

Farmington's Eliana Marano turned a single into a double on a throwing error. Then Carley Antwine blasted a two-run homer to get the Lady Cardinals on the scoreboard, but West answered with Sneed's solo homer and Holt's RBI double when the ball bounced off a baserunner sliding into second.

Emma Wood allowed four hits over five innings with six strikeouts to earn the win in the circle."

"We pitched it really well," Cantrell said. "Emma Wood pitched really well."

Sheridan 6, Conway 1

The Lady Yellowjackets took a 1-0 lead in the first inning and piled on five runs in the top of the second while limiting the Wampus Cats to 1 run on 4 hits in the third-place game.

Nicole Tompkins doubled off the right field wall to get a runner on with one out. Savannah Sanford blasted a home run to extend the score to 3-0. Maggie Hicks, Kylee Williamson and Kendall Ellison each drove in runs.

Emily Cecil drove in Conway's only run after Madeline Bruce singled up the middle in the second inning.

Kaitlyn Howard went the distance for Sheridan holding Conway to 4 hits and leaving 5 Wampus Cats stranded on base. Allie St. John took the loss for Conway.

Sports on 03/19/2018