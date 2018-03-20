Arkansas' first game at Charlotte canceled

— Arkansas' game at Charlotte scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight has been canceled because of poor weather forecasted for the area.

The Razorbacks and 49ers still are scheduled to play Wednesday at 3 p.m. Today's canceled game is not expected to be made up.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 70 percent chance of rain tonight in Charlotte ahead of a cold front. Wednesday's forecast for Charlotte has improved in the past 24 hours and now calls for cloudy and cold conditions, with a high of 48 degrees.

Wednesday's game will be played at Hayes Stadium on the UNC-Charlotte campus. Tuesday's game was scheduled to be played at BB&T Ballpark in downtown Charlotte that is home to the Charlotte Knights, the Class AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's canceled game are asked to contact the Charlotte 49ers' ticket office for exchange information.

This is Arkansas' first cancellation this season. The No. 4 Razorbacks are in the midst of a road trip that includes games at Charlotte, Florida, Memphis and Ole Miss.