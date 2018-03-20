Authorities: Undercover investigation leads to arrest of Arkansan on Internet stalking of child charge

A northeast Arkansas man is accused of trying to meet a person he thought was a teenage girl for the purpose of sex, authorities said.

Kevin Sullivan, 44, of Paragould was arrested Friday at the culmination of an undercover investigation, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force. He faces a charge of Internet stalking of a child.

Sullivan, who also goes by the name “Big K,” had driven from Jonesboro to Wynne to meet with someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl after conversations on social media, the agency said.

After arriving at the predetermined meeting place, Sullivan messaged the recipient, telling her that he spotted police and would like to meet at a McDonald’s instead, authorities noted.

Over the course of their conversations, Sullivan reportedly asked for nude photos and if she liked certain sexual acts.

Officers with the Wynne Police Department and an undercover investigator arrested Sullivan in a traffic stop.

The task force said the 44-year-old was “completely aware that what he was doing was illegal” and on at least one occasion asked if the messages' recipient had a “safe place that they could meet for sex."

“Sullivan messaged that he could not believe that she was that young, and needed to check it out for himself,” the release states.

Sullivan remained at the Cross County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. His bail is set at $50,000.