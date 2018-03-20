Officials vote against ordinance that would have banned guns from 1 Arkansas county's buildings

VAN BUREN — Officials in a western Arkansas county have rejected an ordinance that would have banned guns and other deadly weapons from county buildings.

The Crawford County Quorum Court in Van Buren voted against the ordinance Monday night. The measure had been sponsored by Justice of the Peace Stanley Clark, who said he brought it forward after discussing it with local law enforcement leaders.

The measure would have banned deadly weapons from county buildings, including those carried by concealed-carry permit holders.

According to the Southwest Times-Record, the ban would not have applied to certified law enforcement officers.