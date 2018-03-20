Suspected poisoning of pets in central Arkansas neighborhood investigated; resident says 4 cats, 1 dog dead

Police are investigating the suspected poisoning of several pets in a central Arkansas neighborhood.

According to a report, Ward police were called about 4 p.m. Friday to Meadow Circle, where several residents said their animals were ill.

Four victims were named, including Daniel Ellis, a 33-year-old resident of the Lonoke County community. He told Arkansas Online that his cat, Mr. O, was acting sluggish and meowing oddly.

"I picked him up, and he just started having a seizure," Ellis said.

The cat later died. Three other cats and one dog belonging to families who live on that street also died Thursday or Friday, he said.

A vet confirmed the dog was killed after eating antifreeze, according to Ellis. Reports on the cats' causes of death were not yet available as of Tuesday afternoon, he added.

A 46-year-old man was named as a suspect on the report, but he did not appear in the Lonoke County jail online inmate roster as of Tuesday afternoon.