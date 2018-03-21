Home / Latest News /
Downtown North Little Rock farmers market won’t be back until 2019
This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.
A downtown North Little Rock farmers market says it will have to sit this season out.
According to a Facebook post by the Dogtown Farmers’ Market, development in the city's Argenta neighborhood is the reason behind the decision to not open.
The market, located at 410 Main St., was last running in August.
The event will be back in 2019, the post states, and organizers plan to "make it better than ever.”
