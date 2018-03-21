Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 5:28 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Downtown North Little Rock farmers market won’t be back until 2019

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 2:23 p.m.

A downtown North Little Rock farmers market says it will have to sit this season out.

According to a Facebook post by the Dogtown Farmers’ Market, development in the city's Argenta neighborhood is the reason behind the decision to not open.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in North Little Rock email newsletter]

The market, located at 410 Main St., was last running in August.

The event will be back in 2019, the post states, and organizers plan to "make it better than ever.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Downtown North Little Rock farmers market won’t be back until 2019

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online