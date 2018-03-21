2 masked gunmen invade NLR home

Two armed intruders stole a TV, cash and hair supplies from people inside a North Little Rock home and struck one teen in the eye with a gun early Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Division Street shortly after midnight, a report shows. There, a 19-year-old said she had some friends over and was sitting in her living room when she heard a noise outside.

A few minutes later, two males in black clothes and camouflage ski masks burst through her front door and pointed guns at everyone inside, asking "Where the money?"

The intruders took the TV from her bedroom, she said.

Another 19-year-old who was in the home at the time gave a similar statement to officers but said the robbers were wearing white shirts as masks. She and an 18-year-old man who was also there reportedly hid in a closet, where the intruders found them.

The man said he stood outside the closet to protect the 19-year-old. One of the intruders pushed him against the wall and demanded money, the report states. When he didn't give them anything, he was struck in the eye with a gun, he told police.

He said the assailant ordered the two to take off their clothes but was called by the other robber, who told him they had to go. The 18-year-old refused medical treatment for his eye at the scene but later went to the hospital, police said.

A 20-year-old who was also in the residence at the time said his wallet with a debit card and $115 was taken. A backpack holding $100 worth of hair supplies was also listed as stolen.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Robbery of eatery nets about $1,500

Two gunmen robbed a North Little Rock Pizza Hut early Saturday, employees told police.

Officers were called to the location at 4704 Camp Robinson Road about 12:15 a.m., a report shows.

Two employees told police the robbers entered the restaurant and pointed handguns at them while ordering them to get on the ground.

One of the gunmen took about $1,500 from the business, according to the report, and ran north on Camp Robinson Road. The other left a few minutes later and ran east toward a nearby walking trail, the report states.

The restaurant's alarm system was said to have been working earlier in the day, but it did not work at the time of the robbery. The security cameras were also not working at the time, one of the employees told officers.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 03/21/2018