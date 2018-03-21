Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Melissa Rene Glasscock, 33, in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with breaking or entering. Glasscock was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Larry Andrew Goodine, 41, of 12995 Recreation Drive in Lowell was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or an employee of a correctional facility, fleeing and criminal mischief. Goodine was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Benton Wagner, 36, of 307 Camden Drive in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with felony domestic battering. Wagner was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Christopher Lynn Welborn, 45, of 3101 N. Woods Lane Apt. G in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with introduction of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Welborn was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Megan Bryant, 23, of Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm and possession of a firearm by certain person. Bryant was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Tiffany Cramer, 25, of 154 Killdeer St. in Farmington was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and criminal mischief. Cramer was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Francisco Victorino Perez, 46, of 414 Laura St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member. Perez was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Nevinson Tarbwillin, 18, of 580 Randall Wobbe Road No. 103 in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property. Tarbwillin was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Thomas Lee Myrick, 26, of 125 Highland St. was arrested Monday in connection with forgery. Myrick was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jennifer Murders, 41, of 1310 Crutcher St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Murders was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Gabriel Rodriguez, 23, of 2619 Cider Ave. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Rodriguez was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Henry Velasco, 30, of 20710 Highland Drive in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Velasco was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Jeremy Treat, 25, of 2923 Greenwich in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Treat was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Ryan Romasco, 27, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by certain persons. Romasco was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fire

Fayetteville

• A structure fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday at near City Liquor Store at 1428 S. School Ave.

Police

Fayetteville

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:47 a.m. Tuesday near The Fayetteville Pastry Shop, 6315 W. Wedington Drive No. 1.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday near Daly Painting & Construction, 1601 E. Stubblefield Road.

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 6:24 p.m. Monday at 3576 W. Country Meadows St.

Springdale

• A vehicle was reported stolen at 12:07 p.m. Monday at 602 N. Thompson St.

