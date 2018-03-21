State Division I college baseball roundups

SEC/SUN BELT

MISSOURI 11, ARKANSAS STATE 1

Missouri jumped out to an early lead Tuesday and kept the pressure on Arkansas State University, scoring all 11 of its runs in the first six innings at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo.

An RBI single by Kameron Misner gave the Tigers (16-5) a 1-0 lead in the first inning and the lead grew to 4-0 in the second inning, thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Alex Samples, an RBI single by Trey Harris and a fielder's choice that allowed Chris Cornelius to score.

After going scoreless in the third inning, Missouri added to its lead in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Harris and an RBI double down the right-field line by Misner for a 6-0 lead. A two-run double by Samples and a fielding error gave the TIgers a 9-0 lead in the fifth inning. Samples added a two-run single in the sixth inning for an 11-0 lead. The Red Wolves' lone run came in the seventh on an RBI groundout by Jeremy Brown.

Kyle MacDonald led Arkansas State (8-9), which finished with 6 hits and left 4 runners on base, by going 2 for 4 with 1 run scored. Connor Brumfield was 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored to lead the Tigers, who finished with 13 hits and left 9 runners on base.

Tyler LaPlante (3-0) got the victory after allowing 3 hits with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings. Nate Alberius (2-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit with 1 walk and 1 hit batter in his only inning of work.

The Tigers and Red Wolves conclude their midweek series today at 4 p.m. Central. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

SOUTHLAND

OKLAHOMA STATE 3, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 1

Outfielder Jon Littell went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 1 RBI to lead Oklahoma State (10-8-1) over the University of Central Arkansas (12-9) on Tuesday at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Cowboys took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Colin Simpson. Littell singled and scored in the fifth inning on Dylan Gardner's RBI single, giving Oklahoma State at 2-0 lead. UCA scored its only run in the fifth when Josh Somdecerff scored on a wild pitch. Littell added a home run to left field on a 2-2 pitch in the eighth inning to provide the final margin.

The Bears managed four hits, coming from Somdecerff, Hunter Strong, Rigo Aguilar and T.J. Black. Gavin Stone took the loss after allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits with 4 walks and 5 strikeouts over 4 innings.

The Bears return to Southland Conference play Friday with a three-game series at New Orleans.

SWAC

TCU 7, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1

A four-run second inning gave TCU early control of Tuesday's game against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-10) before adding two runs in the fifth and one more in the eighth at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth.

Josh Watson was hit by a 3-1 pitch to start the second inning for the Horned Frogs (11-7) and he scored when Michael Landestoy doubled to left-center field. A.J. Balta reached on a fielding error by UAPB shortstop Jarficur Parker, then he advanced from first to third on Adam Oviedo's RBI double that scored Landestoy for a 2-0 lead. Conner Shepherd drew a full-count walk to load the bases before Balta scored on Coby Boulware's RBI fielder's choice. Boulware stole second base and Oviedo scored on an RBI groundout by Zach Humphreys that gave TCU a 4-0 lead.

Oviedo added a two-run double in the fifth inning to increase the lead to 6-0. UAPB got its run in the seventh inning when Parker scored on Sergio Esparza's RBI groundout. TCU scored its final run in the eighth inning on an RBI single by Humphreys.

Oviedo went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI and 1 run scored, while Landestoy went 3 for 4 with 1 RBI and 2 runs to lead the Horned Frogs, who finished with 9 hits. Parker was 3 for 4 with 1 run scored to lead the Golden Lions, who had 11 hits.

UAPB returns to Southwestern Athletic Conference play Friday when it opens a weekend series at Texas Southern.

