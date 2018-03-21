Woman killed after vehicle veers off Arkansas road, strikes tree, state police say

A 51-year-old woman was killed after the vehicle she was driving left an Arkansas road and hit a tree, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday as Kimberly Ann Ursery of Arkadelphia was traveling north on Degray Road in Clark County, according to a report.

Police said Ursery’s northbound 2012 Toyota ran off Degray Road in Arkadelphia and struck a nearby tree.

Ursery died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Travel conditions at the time were described in the report as cloudy and dry.

Ursery’s death was one of at least 74 so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.