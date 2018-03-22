Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman accused in stabbing found with bloody knife, sheriff's office says
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 6:08 p.m.
An Arkansas woman accused of stabbing an individual during an argument was found with a bloody knife clipped to her front pocket, authorities say.
According to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office, a deputy was called shortly before 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to a Midway residence in the 7100 block of Arkansas 126 North reference to a domestic dispute.
At the scene, Deputy Tracy Munson found the victim seated in a chair holding his leg and in blood-soaked jeans, the release states. He told authorities that during an argument with 42-year-old Melissa Goodman, she pulled a knife from her pocket and "waved it around," eventually stabbing him in the leg.
The deputy found a bloody knife clipped to Goodman's front pocket, the sheriff's office said.
Goodman charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member and taken to the Baxter County jail.
The Midway resident was being held in lieu of $25,000 bond at the time of the release. She is scheduled to appear in court April 12 at 1 p.m.
