Mom accused of helping 1-year-old smoke pot ordered not to have contact with girl
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:04 p.m.
A judge has ordered a mother accused of helping her 1-year-old daughter smoke marijuana not to have contact with the girl while the case is pending.
Brianna Ashanti Lofton of Raleigh made a brief court appearance Thursday on charges that include child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police were alerted to the case after a video of the girl smoking received millions of views on social media.
The Wake County judge set her bond at $100,000.
Lofton said little during the hearing but indicated that she wanted a public defender. The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment after the hearing.
A prosecutor asked for a higher bond, noting that the 20-year-old Lofton has faced several misdemeanor charges in the past two years, including assault and marijuana possession.
No one answered the door Wednesday at a Raleigh address listed for Lofton.
The daughter has been placed with child protective services.
