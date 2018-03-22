Mom accused of helping 1-year-old smoke pot ordered not to have contact with girl

A judge has ordered a mother accused of helping her 1-year-old daughter smoke marijuana not to have contact with the girl while the case is pending.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton of Raleigh made a brief court appearance Thursday on charges that include child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police were alerted to the case after a video of the girl smoking received millions of views on social media.

The Wake County judge set her bond at $100,000.

Lofton said little during the hearing but indicated that she wanted a public defender. The public defender's office didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment after the hearing.

A prosecutor asked for a higher bond, noting that the 20-year-old Lofton has faced several misdemeanor charges in the past two years, including assault and marijuana possession.

No one answered the door Wednesday at a Raleigh address listed for Lofton.

The daughter has been placed with child protective services.