Arkansan arrested after victim found with multiple stab wounds, police say

Police have arrested a north Arkansas man after an individual was found with multiple wounds in a reported stabbing Wednesday.

Eric Guynes, 46, of Mountain Home faces charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree battery, first-degree assault, arson and first-degree criminal mischief, records show.

The Mountain Home Police Department was called around 5 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a subject with multiple stab wounds, according to a news release.

The victim, whose identity had not been released as of Thursday, was found on property adjacent to Arkansas 201 North near North Street in Mountain Home.

Shortly after 6:50 a.m. Wednesday, Guynes and another person were detained near Cardinal Drive and Spring Street, police said. Both were interviewed, but only Guynes was arrested.

Guynes remained at the Baxter County jail in lieu of $500,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster.

The victim was receiving treatment at Baxter Regional Medical Center as of Wednesday.

A search of a vehicle linked to the stabbing yielded evidence that was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for analysis, the release states.

The Baxter County sheriff's office, Arkansas State Police and Mountain Home Fire Department also responded to the stabbing.