Police: Shoplifter at west Little Rock department store strikes worker while fleeing with clothes
This article was published today at 9:57 a.m.
A shoplifter at a west Little Rock department store struck a loss prevention worker in the arm while she fled with stolen clothes alongside an accomplice, authorities said.
It happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the Marshalls at 16105 Chenal Parkway.
According to a Little Rock Police Department report, the worker spotted two shoplifters conceal children's clothing under their clothes. When he confronted them as they left, one of the shoplifters struck "his outstretched arm in a downward motion as he attempted to block her exit," police wrote in the report.
Both assailants escaped with an estimated $250 worth of clothes. The report described them as black females. One stood about 5 foot 9 and weighed 150 pounds, and the other stood about 5 foot 2 and weighed 155 pounds.
The employee was uninjured.
HarleyOwner says... March 22, 2018 at 11:16 a.m.
It sure seems the thieves are running a muck in Little Rock. They have no fear of the Police.
