Arkansas attorney general appeals judge's order halting licenses to grow medical pot

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has appealed a judge's ruling declaring the state's licensing process for its first five medical marijuana growing facilities unconstitutional.

In a statement released Friday, Rutledge's office said she disagrees with the decision and wants the Arkansas Supreme Court to rule on the matter.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen's order Wednesday granted one permit applicant's request for a preliminary injunction and declaratory judgment, saying "the licensing decisions and rankings rendered by the Medical Marijuana Commission must not stand."

Griffen sided with several arguments made by that applicant, Naturalis Health LLC, in its suit, including that the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division failed to verify key facts about whether some facilities were in compliance with state regulations. He also cited potential conflicts of interest by two members of the commission.

