Little Rock-based online candy store 'swindled' consumers, attorney general says in suit

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing an online candy store that her office says failed to appropriately deliver on more than $150,000 in orders.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Pulaski County Circuit Court argues that Treatsie LLC and its owners “swindled” customers when the company advertised subscriptions but failed to deliver products or delivered them months late.

Treatsie operated as an online store based in Little Rock, offering gourmet candy boxes in monthly, quarterly and yearly subscriptions, the attorney general’s office said.

In total, the company failed to refund an estimated $154,644.70 for 5,712 orders, including $4,076.12 from 145 Arkansans, Rutledge said.

The Better Business Bureau reportedly began receiving complaints in 2015 about reported deceptive practices.

Rutledge said she is seeking restitution, cancellation of services and removal of negative credit reporting for affected consumers.