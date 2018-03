Mattis talks up role of Saudis in Yemen

WASHINGTON -- Defense Secretary James Mattis said Thursday that Saudi Arabia was "part of the solution" in Yemen, where the Saudis are leading a U.S.-supported military campaign against Houthi rebels that is heavily criticized for inflicting civilian casualties.

Mattis spoke at the start of a Pentagon meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is on a three-week U.S. visit. Earlier this week, the Senate debated and then shelved a resolution calling for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Mattis had opposed the measure, saying it would be counterproductive by increasing civilian casualties, jeopardizing counterterrorism cooperation and emboldening Iran to increase its support for Houthi rebels.

In another vote of confidence in the Saudi military, President Donald Trump's administration told Congress on Thursday that it planned to approve an arms sale to Saudi Arabia valued at more than $1 billion. The State Department said the package includes up to about 6,700 U.S.-made anti-tank missiles, along with servicing, maintenance, and parts for helicopters and tanks already in the kingdom's arsenal.

During a photo-taking session with the crown prince, Mattis was asked by a reporter whether he would raise concerns about civilian casualties in Yemen. Mattis said the U.S. is working with the U.N.'s new envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths of Britain, in pursuit of a political solution to the civil war, which has killed more than 10,000 civilians since it started in March 2015.

"We believe that Saudi Arabia is part of the solution," Mattis said. He added: "They have stood by the United Nations-recognized government, and we are going to end this war."

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/23/2018