At least 6 Arkansas marches planned as part of movement urging gun control
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 4:13 p.m.
At least six marches are planned in Arkansas on Saturday as part of a movement in support of stronger gun-control laws that was prompted by a mass shooting in Florida.
Survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School organized a "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C., after a former student killed 17 at the Parkland, Fla., campus last month.
On Friday, thousands of protesters gathered in the nation's capital ahead of the event, The Associated Press reported. The demonstrators will assemble Saturday for a several-hour rally near the U.S. Capitol building that they predict will draw a half million people — many of them high school students.
According to the march's website, 836 other similar events are planned across the world Saturday, including marches in at least six Arkansas cities: Little Rock, Jonesboro, Bentonville, Fort Smith, Eureka Springs and Springdale.
The rally falls on the 20th anniversary of the Westside Middle School shooting in Jonesboro in which two students killed five in the schoolyard.
Little Rock's march will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Capitol Avenue and Pulaski Street and will make its way to the front steps of the Capitol.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
titleist10 says... March 23, 2018 at 4:21 p.m.
They need to quit blaming everything on guns and do something about the CRIMINALS who use the guns
StrayGoose70 says... March 23, 2018 at 4:33 p.m.
Traitors in training.
Popsmith says... March 23, 2018 at 5:03 p.m.
I wonder who is putting up the money for this idiocy.
BoudinMan says... March 23, 2018 at 5:11 p.m.
I'm with the students. Something's gotta change. We can have both a strong 2nd amendment. and sensible gun control.
