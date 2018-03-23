100 years ago

March 23, 1918

HARTMAN -- The local postoffice seemed converted into a poultry yard today when a coop of chickens was received for transmission in the mails from one of the district postoffices. Postmaster Oberste handled the parcel with the required "celerity, certainty, and security" until one of the roosters, becoming familiar with his new quarters, began crowing, then the coop was removed to the station awaiting its dispatch to Damascus. Under a recent order of the postmaster general it is now permissible to sent small chicks by parcel post.

50 years ago

March 23, 1968

OZARK -- The body of an unidentified Negro man 45 to 50 years old was found Thursday night in a barn on a farm in the Poppin Bottoms about five miles from Ozark. Jim Wade, the owner of the farm, said the man had asked permission Wednesday to take shelter in the barn. Wade became worried Thursday night and on checking found the man dead. Franklin County Sheriff Dee Gober said the man died of exposure. He said the man had removed most of his clothing to dry it out. He had been dead about 24 hours when found, the sheriff said.

25 years ago

March 23, 1993

• Phil Taylor begged a hijacker to shoot him rather than push him out of the plane to his death, he told a federal jury Monday. "We were 2,000 feet above the ground and I couldn't imagine falling to the ground," said Taylor, who worked for Berry Aviation at Pine Bluff in April of 1992. Taylor testified on the first day of the Arkansas trial of convicted air pirate Charles Lloyd Patterson, 48, of Batesville. Patterson was sentenced in October to a 25-year federal prison sentence for a June airplane hijacking in Boulder, Colo.

10 years ago

March 23, 2008

• Northwest Arkansas teachers created a targeted vocabulary list this year to help students with limited-English skills score better on state-mandated Benchmark exams. The list shows specific words that students must understand to meet the state's learning objectives. It's included in an instructional guideline created by 144 teachers in 16 districts represented by the Northwest Arkansas Education Services Cooperative. The vocabulary was identified after teachers realized that students designated English language learners were using words without fully understanding their meaning, said Buddy Auman, director of the cooperative.

