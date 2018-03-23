Arkansan accused of pistol-whipping man, trying to shoot him in mall parking lot

An Arkansan arrested Wednesday is accused of pistol-whipping a man and trying to shoot him in a mall parking lot, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

Samuel Alfonso Peters, 20, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. at the mall, located at 4501 Central Ave., and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault.

Records shoe he remained at the Garland County jail Friday morning in lieu of $7,500 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hot Springs police officer Justin Baker responded to the mall around 4:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance involving a gun.

The victim said he drove Peters to the mall parking lot, and once there, Peters appeared to be retrieving money from his pocket to pay him. He instead he pulled out a black pistol and struck the victim in the head, according to the document.

He said after Peters struck him he aimed the pistol at his stomach and pulled the trigger. The gun did not discharge, making a "clicking" sound, and Peters reportedly said, "You're lucky the gun jammed."

Baker noted the victim had an almost 3-inch laceration on the top of his head consistent with his statement. The victim identified Peters, who was sitting on the curb in front of Dillard's nearby, as the one who had assaulted him.

Detective Nathan Rines later spoke to two witnesses who stated they were in the vehicle with the victim during the assault. One witness said she saw the victim and Peters arguing and then saw Peters strike the victim in the head, causing him to stumble backward.

She added that as they were driving away with the victim, she saw Peters aiming the pistol at their vehicle.