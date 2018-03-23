Separate crashes kill three motorists in state

At least three people have died since Tuesday in separate road accidents.

A 26-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle on an Arkansas highway Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. on Arkansas 253 at Durham Lane in Sebastian County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Johnathan Michael Crafton of Pocola, Okla., lost control of his southbound Volkswagen in a curve, causing it to leave the highway and strike a metal culvert. The vehicle came to a stop facing southwest in a grassy area, the report noted.

Crafton suffered fatal injuries. No one else was reported hurt. Police reported that travel conditions at the time were clear and dry.

A 51-year-old Arkadelphia woman died when the vehicle she was driving left a road and hit a tree, the Arkansas State Police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday as Kimberly Ann Ursery was traveling north on Degray Road in Clark County, according to a preliminary report.

Police said Ursery was driving a 2012 Toyota.

She died as a result of the crash. No other injuries were reported.

Skies were cloudy, but roads were dry at the time of the crash, the state police reported.

An Arkansas woman was killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident on Richmond Road in Texarkana.

LaQuania Hopkins, 30, of Texarkana died at the scene, said Shawn Vaughn, a spokesman for the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department.

The accident happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. at Richmond Road and Wheeler Street. Hopkins' 2003 Toyota Avalon was traveling east on Wheeler Street, crossing Richmond Road, when it was struck in the driver's-side door by a 2000 Ford Mustang that was southbound on Richmond Road, Vaughn said.

The driver of the Mustang, Kalob Doyle, 25, of Texarkana (Miller County) was taken to a local hospital of treatment of injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Part of Richmond Road between Summerhill Road and College Drive was closed for a while as traffic was rerouted because of the accident.

Information for this article was contributed by the Texarkana Gazette.

