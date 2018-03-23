Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 23, 2018, 1:31 p.m.

Union Pacific to invest more than $120 million in Arkansas

By Polly Irungu

This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.



Union Pacific plans to invest more than $120 million into Arkansas' infrastructure this year, the Texarkana Gazette reported.

About $12 million will go toward a rail line between Texarkana and Pine Bluff, including replacing 91,854 railroad ties and installing 26,021 tons of rock ballast.

An additional $19 million will reportedly be provided to replace 42 miles of rail between Atkins and Mulberry.

The company's investment also includes $103 million to maintain railroad tracks and $9.6 million to maintain bridges in the state this year, according to the newspaper.

