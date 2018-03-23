Home / Latest News /
Union Pacific to invest more than $120 million in Arkansas
By Polly Irungu
This article was published today at 11:54 a.m.
Union Pacific plans to invest more than $120 million into Arkansas' infrastructure this year, the Texarkana Gazette reported.
About $12 million will go toward a rail line between Texarkana and Pine Bluff, including replacing 91,854 railroad ties and installing 26,021 tons of rock ballast.
An additional $19 million will reportedly be provided to replace 42 miles of rail between Atkins and Mulberry.
The company's investment also includes $103 million to maintain railroad tracks and $9.6 million to maintain bridges in the state this year, according to the newspaper.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Union Pacific to invest more than $120 million in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.