Little Rock rally among at least 6 marches on guns planned in state
By Democrat-Gazette staff and wire reports
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
More than 800 marches are planned around the world today as part of a movement in support of stronger gun-control laws that was prompted by a mass shooting at a Florida school last month.
Washington, D.C., will be the site of the main and largest "March for Our Lives" rally in the United States, but marches are scheduled across the nation.
Organizers plan at least six marches in Arkansas, including one in Little Rock.
"No child should live in fear of dying when they simply go to school to learn," Chris Kingsby, an 18-year-old organizer from Arkansas who will speak at today's Little Rock event, said in a statement. "But change is coming, and it starts now."
The worldwide rallies coincidentally fall on the 20th anniversary of Arkansas' deadliest school shooting. Two students killed four children and a teacher March 24, 1998, on the Westside Middle School campus in a rural community about 2 miles outside of Jonesboro in northeast Arkansas.
The rallies come in the aftermath of last month's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where a former student killed 17 people.
Students at Stoneman Douglas High organized the march on Washington, D.C. They and others coordinating and organizing marches across the nation are supported by gun-control advocacy groups, such as Everytown for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and the Brady Campaign.
The stated mission, according to the march's website, is "to demand that a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address these gun issues."
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, said the ultimate legislative goal is to win passage of legislation that failed in 2013 in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, where a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at the Newtown, Conn., elementary school in 2012.
That bill would have mandated criminal background checks on gun sales, including at gun shows and Internet sales. It also would have created a commission to study causes of violence.
Other goals for the people marching today include making it more difficult for domestic abusers to obtain guns, raising the age to buy assault weapons from 18 to 21 and implementing red flag laws, which allow law enforcement officials to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed dangerous.
Organizers predict that the rally near the U.S. Capitol will draw a half-million people -- many of them high school students.
"I look at the younger kids and the future generations, and I never want them to go through what we went through or see what we saw," said 15-year old Kayla Renert, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High.
According to the march's website, at least 836 other similar events are planned, mostly in the United States.
Besides Little Rock, organizers said marches will be held in Jonesboro, Bentonville, Fort Smith, Eureka Springs and Springdale.
In Little Rock, marchers will gather at Pulaski Street and Capitol Avenue at 10 a.m. Around 10:30 a.m., they will walk roughly two blocks to the state Capitol steps.
Students from Searcy, Bryant, Little Rock, Greenbrier and Arkansas Tech University, as well as a representative from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America are scheduled to speak.
Information for this article was contributed by Polly Irungu of Arkansas Online; Emma Pettit of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette; Kate Irby of Tribune News Service; and Ashraf Khalil of The Associated Press.
Metro on 03/24/2018
Print Headline: Marches on guns planned in state
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock rally among at least 6 marches on guns planned in state
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
RBear says... March 24, 2018 at 6:19 a.m.
So proud of these young people who have organized this march to call for action regarding gun violence. These students are pointing out the insanity that creates fear in their classrooms just so gun nuts can continue to own assault weapons. The fact that gun nuts are creating such a fearful culture that their only defense against it is to arm teachers must be viewed as insanity.
...
We are quickly becoming a society gripped in fear, mostly driven by people having easy access to guns and especially guns that can inflict large casualties. Their defense? It's not the gun, it's the person. How insane is that? It's the person WITH THE GUN that causes such violence.
...
What has been even more inspiring is the outpouring of support for these young people. There will be over a half a million in DC and people have come together to help fund the march, house these young people, and even get them to DC. Loved seeing the owner of the Patriots offer the team plane to fly several to the march.
...
There will be counter marches, but they will be few and I ask you to look at those who participate in them. Compare them to these students. These students are the future of our country. The others are a waning group that can't realize they are quickly becoming the minority.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BOLTAR says... March 24, 2018 at 7:37 a.m.
The Boston Globe is reporting that Massachusetts has enacted gun control legislation that has given their state a lower shooting death rate per 100,000 than any other state in the nation. If all states had those same laws producing the same effect, 27,000 lives would have been saved nationally.
( permalink | suggest removal )
BOLTAR says... March 24, 2018 at 7:41 a.m.
If prayers made a difference, I would pray none of today's marchers are victimized yet again by another gun nut screaming something about the second amendment.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... March 24, 2018 at 8:31 a.m.
I watch John Lott go against German Lopez on CNN this morning and Lopez slaughtered Lott for the limited scope of his studies. Lott's data is very skewed and doesn't take a lot of other information into account. Numerous studies have proven the fallacies of Lott's data, often touted by good old Pack.
...
The simple truth is that because of gun nuts like Pack and others we are having to turn our schools into war zones, simply because they won't relinquish assault weapons. MFOL is asking lawmakers to pass a few changes that have proven to be effective at curbing gun violence from mass shootings. A message to lawmakers, you may outlast them for this term, but they are a growing wave that will usher you out if you oppose them. Time and demographics are on their side.
...
Decide how you will be remembered, as standing on the right side of history or being a barrier to it. Who do we remember today from the civil rights movement? Those who were brave, not those who were cowards and opposed the changes.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... March 24, 2018 at 8:48 a.m.
I saw that segment as well RBear, and it was excellent. Lott could not defend his positions or the outcomes of his supposedly "academic" analyses.
.
The fact is we need: 1) Universal background checks for gun sales and transfers; 2) Universal reporting of mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction, with a prohibition on the possession of firearms by anyone so reported; and 3) Gun violence restraining orders, allowing the police to seize weapons of anyone deemed unstable or to have a propensity towards violence WITHIN the due process of the law.
.
Short of the nation going full on Australian and deciding to repeal the 2nd amendment, this is the way to go.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.