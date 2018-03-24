Arkansan accused of slashing man's throat, setting vehicle on fire

A Mountain Home man was arrested after another man's throat was slashed and his vehicle set on fire outside a thrift shop early Wednesday morning.

Eric Hall Guynes was arrested in connection with the attack on Michael D. Newberry of Mountain Home in the parking lot of Thrift and More, according to a news release from the Mountain Home Police Department. Both men are 46 years old.

According to the Baxter Bulletin of Mountain Home, Guynes asked Newberry if the two men knew each other. Newberry replied that they did not. Then Guynes struck Newberry from behind, stabbed him several times in the back and slashed his throat.

Guynes was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted capital murder, battery, assault and criminal mischief, according to the news release. Formal charges have yet to be filed.

Police received a 911 call about the stabbing at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday.

A search warrant was served on Guynes' 2000 Chrysler Town and Country van, according to a Baxter County Circuit Court filing. Several samples of what appeared to be blood were taken from the vehicle, along with a folding knife that was found between the seats.

Guynes is being held in the Baxter County jail with bail set at $500,000, according to the online inmate roster.

Newberry was taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home. Administrators at the hospital said they couldn't comment on whether Newberry was still there Friday afternoon.

Metro on 03/24/2018