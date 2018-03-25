Empathetic Engagement

When staff members at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art build the lineup for a new Distinguished Speaker Series, they consider so much more than speaker availability.

"[We] think about speakers that could inspire our guests and our community on how we [can be] more inclusive with each other, and how we can build dialogue about looking at art from a perspective of equality," says public programs manager Sara Segerlin.

Those ideals are certainly present in the 2018 schedule, which sees another year of the museum hosting innovators and leaders in their fields. As museum staff made speaker selections, they were also inspired by the redesign of the Early American galleries in the permanent collection to reflect a more inclusive American experience from all different perspectives across history.

"This year particularly, among the museum staff and with the public, we're talking a lot about empathy," Segerlin reveals. "What does empathy mean and how can empathy help us understand each other better? Especially when talking about art, because each person has their own perspective and experience with an artwork or when they're in nature. We wanted to bring in speakers that would help guide the community in thinking about [that]."

That outlook is shared by Anthony Sumlin, a volunteer council member for Artinfusion advisory programming. Sumlin says part of what he enjoys about the Speaker Series is the way it allows people to get out of their "echo chambers" -- where it's easy to tune in only to messages that resonate with how one already thinks and feels.

"I think the Speaker Series gives everybody an opportunity, if they're willing to, to become vulnerable and leave their preconceived notions behind, and hear a message directly from a public persona," Sumlin offers. "It gives you the opportunity to hear the truth of that individual, have a meaningful dialogue, ask questions if you want, find commonality where you can, and then agree to disagree if you can't."

Perhaps the strongest example of an opportunity to create dialogue comes with the first speaker event of the new series on April 6: Patrisse Khan Cullors is a performance artist, activist and one of the co-founders of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

"We know everyone has grown up in different areas and we've all been taught different things," Segerlin offers. "And some people have said, 'Well, what about all lives matter? Or Hispanic lives matter?' And we agree; that is the case. However, we want to understand what the #BlackLivesMatter movement is. And the museum can really provide a space for the community as an open platform to learn about these different cultural building movements that are happening across the country."

Segerlin says Cullors' presentation comes from a place of hope and love, where everyone has equity and equality -- exactly the focus of this year's series.

"The speakers will often provoke us to focus more on what we have in common than what we don't," Sumlin adds.

"At Crystal Bridges, we honor the responsibility we have to be a cultural community platform through the vehicle of art," Segerlin concludes. "And I think you can see a huge change in our approach: When we first opened the museum, we needed to spend time just sharing about art and getting to know the community. But in year seven, I think we are ready to be bold and take risks and to be an open platform for current issues. We're about building allies and welcoming all, so, more to come."

NAN What's Up on 03/25/2018