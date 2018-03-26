1 killed, 3 hurt after driver loses control of Mustang on Arkansas road, state police say

One person was killed and three others hurt in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night on an Arkansas road, police said.

The wreck happened around 8:10 p.m. as a 2000 Ford Mustang was traveling east on Arkansas 26 in Okolona, according to a preliminary report.

Police say the Ford’s driver, 30-year-old Ashton Wallace of Okolona, lost control of the car at a curve, causing it to travel off the highway and hit a tree.

A passenger, 23-year-old Steven Howell of Okolona, was pronounced dead a the scene.

Wallace as well as two other passengers — 24-year-old Dustin Howell of Okolona and a female minor — were also hurt, the report noted.

Travel conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and dry.

Howell’s death was one of at least 85 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.