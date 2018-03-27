In heavy fog, Arkansan drives ATV into oncoming traffic, killed when struck by vehicle

A 74-year-old woman died after she drove her ATV into oncoming traffic on a state highway during a period of heavy fog, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on Arkansas 16 in Deer in Newton County, according to a preliminary report.

Police say Eunice Carney of Deer was traveling west on the highway on a Honda Foreman and attempting to make a left turn onto a county road.

As the Honda crossed into oncoming traffic to make the turn, its passenger side was struck by a Chevrolet, the report noted.

Carney suffered fatal injuries as a result. No one else was reported hurt.

Heavy fog and light mist was said to be in the air at the time, and the highway was described as wet.

Carney’s death was one of at least 85 recorded so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.