Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:12 a.m.

Firefighters find body in Little Rock home

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

Little Rock police investigate the city’s 10th homicide of the year Monday after a woman was found dead inside a home at 31 Redleaf Circle. Firefighters were initially called about 6:45 a.m. to the residence but then called police after finding a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, dead inside the home, according to Police Department spokesman Steve Moore.

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning inside a home on the city's southwest side.

Firefighters were initially called around 6:45 a.m. to a residence on Redleaf Circle, Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said.

Moore said the Little Rock Fire Department called police about 10 minutes later after finding a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, dead inside the home.

The woman's killing marks the 10th homicide recorded so far this year in Arkansas' capital city.

Metro on 03/27/2018

Print Headline: Firefighters find body in LR home

