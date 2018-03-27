Firefighters find body in Little Rock home

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning inside a home on the city's southwest side.

Firefighters were initially called around 6:45 a.m. to a residence on Redleaf Circle, Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said.

Moore said the Little Rock Fire Department called police about 10 minutes later after finding a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, dead inside the home.

The woman's killing marks the 10th homicide recorded so far this year in Arkansas' capital city.

Metro on 03/27/2018