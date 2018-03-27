Firefighters find body in Little Rock home
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL
The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning inside a home on the city's southwest side.
Firefighters were initially called around 6:45 a.m. to a residence on Redleaf Circle, Police Department spokesman Steve Moore said.
Moore said the Little Rock Fire Department called police about 10 minutes later after finding a woman, believed to be in her mid-30s, dead inside the home.
The woman's killing marks the 10th homicide recorded so far this year in Arkansas' capital city.
Metro on 03/27/2018
Print Headline: Firefighters find body in LR home
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Firefighters find body in Little Rock home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.