Tied up, beaten with baseball bat by pair of carjackers, Little Rock man tells police

A Little Rock man was bound and beaten with a baseball bat by a pair of carjackers Monday morning, he told police.

Officers were called to a doctor's office on Colonel Glenn Road about 11 a.m., where a 50-year-old victim was being treated by responders from the Little Rock Fire Department.

He told police that he went to meet with two men at the intersection of West 12th Street and Taylor Street. The pair refused to left him leave, then tied him up him and struck him repeatedly with a baseball bat, he said.

They put him in his white 1994 GMC Sierra pickup and threw him out on Colonel Glenn Road, then drove off, according to the report.

A 67-year-old man told officers he was driving west when he saw the victim walking on the side of the road.

Seeing that he was injured, the man said he gave him a ride to the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences clinic on that street, the report states.

The 50-year-old Little Rock was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for additional treatment, officers said.

One suspect was listed a white man who stands 6 feet tall and is in his late 30s and the other was described as a black man in his mid-30s who stand 6 feet 3 inches tall.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.