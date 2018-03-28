Man accused in killings of Little Rock woman, 2 children taken from Colorado to Arkansas

A man charged in the December killings of a woman and her two children at a Little Rock apartment is being held in Pulaski County pending a court hearing, records show.

Michael Ivory Collins, 25, was initially taken into custody Dec. 8 in Chicago on a federal arrest warrant out of Colorado related to accusations that he violated his supervised release.

He was then transported to a federal detention facility in Englewood, Colo., where he remained until being taken to the Pulaski County jail this week.

Collins was booked into the jail shortly after 6:10 a.m. Wednesday on three counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery, according to an online inmate roster.

Collins and William Burnell Alexander, 21, face charges in the Dec. 6 killings of 24-year-old Mariah Cunningham and her children — 5-year-old Alayah Fisher and 3-year-old Elijah Fisher — at their southwest Little Rock apartment.

Officers responded around 2 p.m. that day to a unit at Rosewood Apartments, 6600 Lancaster Road, where a 76-year-old woman told police that she had come to check on her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

All three were dead inside when she arrived, the woman said.

Alexander remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday morning, according to online inmate records.

A document signed March 12 by a Pulaski County circuit judge requested that Collins be temporarily released from a federal detention facility in Englewood, Colo., to authorities in Pulaski County.

According to the filing in Pulaski County Circuit Court, Collins has a plea and arrangement hearing set for Friday morning before Judge Herbert Wright.

On June 22, officers in Greenwood Village, Colo., responded to a construction site where a man said that Collins had gone asking for employment verification, according to federal court documents.

Collins later reportedly pulled a firearm and tried to rob the victim before a struggle ensued over the weapon with a third person.

A hearing is scheduled for April 9 in federal court in Colorado in that case, which alleges that Collins violated his supervised release stemming from a guilty plea in 2014 to a federal firearms charge.

Court documents in Pulaski County state that Collins will remain in the county's custody “through the end of all legal proceedings in accordance with the law and facts.”

After that point, he is to return to the custody of the Englewood, Colo., detention facility, documents show.