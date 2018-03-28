Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock to host free Easter egg hunt
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 2:03 p.m.
North Little Rock Parks and Recreation is helping host a free Easter egg hunt Saturday, the agency wrote on Facebook.
The hunt will take place at the Burns Park Baseball Complex, 5001 Joe K. Poch Drive, between 9 a.m. and noon.
Children are divided into four groups: ages 1 to 3, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9 and children with special needs, the post states.
Concessions will be open, and there will be coloring areas as well as a bounce house, according to the department. Children also will be able to take photos with the Easter Bunny.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. The hunts will begin at 10 a.m. and run every 15 minutes until all the eggs have been found.
