North Little Rock to host free Easter egg hunt

North Little Rock Parks and Recreation is helping host a free Easter egg hunt Saturday, the agency wrote on Facebook.

The hunt will take place at the Burns Park Baseball Complex, 5001 Joe K. Poch Drive, between 9 a.m. and noon.

Children are divided into four groups: ages 1 to 3, ages 4 to 6, ages 7 to 9 and children with special needs, the post states.

Concessions will be open, and there will be coloring areas as well as a bounce house, according to the department. Children also will be able to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

[NEW: Sign up for The Week in North Little Rock email newsletter]

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The hunts will begin at 10 a.m. and run every 15 minutes until all the eggs have been found.